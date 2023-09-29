Bobcat family gets comfortable in Douglasdale backyard

Cathy Brodner got some unexpected visitors Thursday morning that were a little more photogenic than your run-of-the-mill backyard invaders.

It was a family of bobcats, looking for a place to stretch out and enjoy the autumn sunshine.

That prompted Brodner to stage an impromptu photo shoot.

"There were three babies and a momma bobcat in the area and I was able to capture two of the kittens (one with a pink nose and one with a black nose) on camera before they left," she said, in an email to CTV News.

The visit didn't last long, but it was enough to lift the spirits of everyone in her neighbourhood who ran into the cats, she said.

"Such a wonderfully exciting time in Douglasbank Mews!" she added.

It turned out the community includes as many critters as it does people.

"(The bobcats) really got the crows, magpies and flickers all squawking," she said, "and one squirrel was being stalked by one of the kittens."