Bobcat sighting in southwest Calgary could worry pet owners

A southwest Calgary resident shared a video of a bobcat prowling their neighbourhood this week, saying those in the area should keep a close eye on their pets.

Vanessa Bishop took a video of the feline predator hiding out underneath a car in Rosscarrock at about 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

After a few moments, the large cat emerged and prowled down the sidewalk before heading into a backyard.

According to the City of Calgary, bobcat attacks on humans are quite rare, but the animals could go after cats and dogs.

Officials say if you know a bobcat is in the area, you should supervise your dogs and ensure your cats are indoors.

The cats mainly feed on rabbits, hares and other small mammals like mice and squirrels.

If there is a threat to public safety because of a bobcat, police or wildlife officers will respond.