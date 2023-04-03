Bodies discovered during search for missing men

Monday at 10 a.m., friends, family members and volunteers gathered outside the Hepworth hostel.

It was the last place Keith Campbell and Justin Yeo were seen alive on Jan. 31, 2023.

“We want some answers. We want some closure. It’s 62 days, but who’s counting,” said Campbell’s parents, Susan and Allan Campbell.

Little did the Campbells or anyone know, less than an hour later, moments after the search for missing men began, that some of those answers would become apparent.

Two bodies would be found by the volunteer search team at 10:45 am — two blocks from where Campbell and Yeo were last seen alive.

“We probably got our answers. They have found two bodies and they’re the only two we know about that are missing this area, so,” said the emotional parents of Keith Campbell.

Nick Oldrieve, of Please Bring Me Home, the volunteer cold case investigation unit who organized the search, said no one is happy with the discovery made Monday but it was a possibility when they set up searching the woods and side roads near where the men were last seen.

“Typically our finds end up being deceased. It’s the nature of what we do. I’m just very grateful we could assist in some way,” said Oldrieve.

The OPP are now in charge of the scene. The Forensics Identification Unit will officially identify the bodies found along the side of Legion Road, just west of Hepworth, and what led to them ending up there.

“Those are things we are working to confirm right now. Obviously, it’s still in its early stages and that’s part of our process, is to confirm whether or not they are suspicious in nature or not,” said Const. Nick Wilson, of the Grey-Bruce OPP.

Police couldn’t confirm whether or not they had searched the area where the volunteer crew found the bodies Monday when they first went missing.

For the Campbells, Monday’s discovery is not good news, obviously, but it’s something after 62 days of worrying.

“It hit hard. But, I’m glad for the closure, if that’s what it is. We can get on with our lives if he’s at rest,” said Campbell’s father Allan.

“I can’t say enough good things about Please Bring Me Home. Anyone who is in need of their services, don’t hesitate. Whether the result is like ours or whether not,” said Susan Campbell.

Oldrieve said Victim Services have already met with the searchers who found the bodies to help them process what they set out to find but didn’t actually expect to.

“It’s certainly difficult. You have a job to do and this is what we came to do,” said Oldrieve.

According to the OPP, it may take a day or two following a post-mortem to confirm the identities of the bodies found near Hepworth.