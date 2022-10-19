Bodies discovered in Burnaby vehicle identified as Coquitlam residents

Investigators say two people who were found dead in Burnaby Monday had already been reported missing to Coquitlam RCMP.

The victims are being identified as 24-year-old Kiesha Garie and 30-year-old Umair Kasim, as the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team try to determine what led to their deaths.

“There are people out there who have seen Ms. Garie and Mr. Kasim over the past week, and we are urging them to come forward immediately,” says Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT.

The update comes two days after Burnaby RCMP discovered the pair dead inside a vehicle in the 900-block of Alpha Avenue, a residential area, around 1:45 p.m.

IHIT’s investigation includes multiple RCMP detachments, including the force’s forensics team, as well as the BC Coroners Service.

Witnesses or anyone with information regarding the homicides are being asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.