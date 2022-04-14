Bodies of 10 puppies found in plastic bags left at Toronto parking lot, police say

Toronto police are investigating after the bodies of 10 puppies were found in a parking lot in Scarborough Thursday morning.

Police said they were called for an animal complaint in the area of Cosentino Drive and Progress Avenue, east of Midland Avenue, at 10 a.m.

Officers and animal welfare officials arrived and discovered the remains of 10 puppies in plastic bags, police said.

The puppies were believed to be about four months old.

Police are looking for help in identifying those who left the animals in the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.