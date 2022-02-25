Bodies of four Peruvians from sunken Spanish fishing boat to be flown home next week
The bodies of four Peruvian crew members from a Spanish fishing vessel that sunk off the coast of Newfoundland last week are still in St. John's awaiting repatriation, an official says.
Evelyn Miyagui, Peru's consul general in Montreal, said Friday her office hopes the bodies will be brought home to Peru early next week.
Her office is working to complete all the necessary paperwork "so the families can receive their loved ones next week," Miyagui said by email.
The Spanish fishing vessel Villa de Pitanxo sank Feb. 15 in rough, icy waters about 460 kilometres east of Newfoundland, leaving nine dead and 12 missing at sea. Three men survived what has been described as Spain's worst fishing tragedy in decades.
Spanish officials said last week the sunken vessel's crew included 16 Spaniards, five Peruvians and three Ghanaians.
A Spanish military plane left St. John's on Monday carrying some bodies as well as the three survivors.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2022.
