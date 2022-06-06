Bodies of two missing ATV riders found

The bodies of two people in their 70s were found in the Batchawana River after going missing on their ATV on Friday, police say.

Police and search and rescue crews were called to Tribag Mine Road in Batchawana Bay shortly after 4 p.m. June 3 after 78-year-old Rudolph Weatley and 76-year-old Vera Molochnikova were separated from the two other ATVs they were riding with on the bush road.

"Investigation determined three side-by-side ATVs were on a bush road and two had crossed and went through a hazard in the road and travelled several hundred metres and waited for the third side-by-side to catch up. The third side-by-side never caught up," Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Monday afternoon.

"Police who were in the area attended immediately and started a search with search efforts continuing throughout the night."

The pair and their ATV -- which was submerged in the river several kilometres from where they were last seen -- were found just after 10 a.m. Saturday.

The OPP's technical traffic collision investigators and coroner's forensic pathology unit is helping with the investigation.

Molochnikova lived in Sault Ste. Marie and was from Cheremkhovo, Russian Federation. Visitation is planned for Wednesday evening and Thursday morning at the Arthur Funeral Home with a celebration of live to follow.

"Vera was full of life and cared for everyone, often through her gifts of food and laughter. Vera will be greatly missed by all who knew her," her obituary said.