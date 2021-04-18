Body discovered at Mississauga residence, homicide unit investigating

A body found inside a residence in Mississauga Sunday morning is being investigated as a homicide, according to Peel Regional Police.

Police said they received a call just before 7 a.m. and a deceased person was later found inside the home located near Goreway and Morningstar drives with obvious signs of trauma.

A command centre is now on scene and the area has been taped off as the homicide bureau takes carriage of the investigation.

No other details about the victim or possible suspects have been released by police.

This is a developing story. More to come.