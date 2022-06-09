Body discovered at Toronto-area golf course, police say

Police are investigating after a body was discovered at a golf course west of Toronto on Thursday.

Halton Regional Police said a golfer spotted what they believed to be a body floating in a river that runs through the Royal Ontario Golf Club course, which is located on Trafalgar Road in Milton, at approximately 1 p.m.

When officers arrived at the golf course, police said they confirmed the presence of a body within Sixteen Mile Middle Creek, which flows from Milton to Lake Ontario.

Const. Ryan Anderson told reporters at the scene that it’s unclear exactly where the body came from or how long it’s been in the creek as the water was moving "quite quickly" at the time of the discovery.

“I can tell you that there looks to be some signs of exposure to the elements,” Anderson said.

In a news release issued Thursday evening, Halton police said the body was removed by the service’s marine unit with assistance from Peel Police and Milton Fire.

The body is confirmed to be that of a male and investigators are working to determine their identity.

The golf course is still open but the hole where the body was found is closed as an investigation gets underway.

Members of the public in the area should expect to see an increased police presence.

A spokesperson for the Royal Ontario Golf Club told CTV News Toronto that they had no comment.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police at 905 825 4777 or Crime Stoppers.