Body discovered early Sunday by fire crew in southeast Calgary

A Calgary police cruiser is seen next to crime scene tape in a stock photo.

A body was discovered early Sunday morning in southeast Calgary.

Around 4:20 a.m., fire crews were fighting a grass fire that broke out at Anderson and Macleod Trail, when they discovered a body, police said.

No other information is available about the deceased at the moment.

The medical examiner is on scene trying to determine if the death is suspicious.

