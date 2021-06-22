Body discovered in abandoned Kingsway building in Sudbury

The Greater Sudbury Police Service says officers were called to a boarded-up, abandoned home located on the Kingsway just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday after a sudden death.

Police told CTV News the victim is a 40-year-old man but has not revealed his identity.

The scene was cleared shortly after 9:00 p.m., and police said the investigation is now in the hands of the coroner. An autopsy has been scheduled.

The cause of death has not yet been revealed and police have not indicated whether or not foul play is suspected.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

With files from Alana Everson, CTV News Sudbury