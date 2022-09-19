Body discovered in south London pond: LPS

It is a familiar setting for most new subdivisions — a collection of homes with trails that lead to a man-made storm water management pond.

London Police Service Media Relations Officer Const. Sandasha Bough says a resident walking those trails around 12:20 p.m. on Monday afternoon made a grim discovery.

"Police responded to a 9-1-1 call in relation to what appeared to be a body in the pond,” she says.

The pond is located on the east edge of the Summerside neighbourhood, near Highbury Avenue South and Commissioners Road East.

Bough says, along with police, the London Fire Department water rescue crews and Middlesex London EMS were also called to the scene and upon arrival made the unsettling discovery.

“Upon police arrival an individual was located deceased and the investigation has been turned over to members of our Major Crimes section,” she says.

A representative of the Ontario Coroner's Office arrived shortly after 1:00 p.m., and the body was removed at around 2:15 p.m.

Police have released no information regarding the age or gender of the individual, or a possible cause of death.

They say the investigation is still in the early stages.