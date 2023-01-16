Body found after car fire doused in Admaston-Bromley Township

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a death in Admaston-Bromley Township.

Police said a body was discovered in the remains of a burnt vehicle Sunday. OPP and firefighters from Admaston-Bromley Township and Grattan Township responded to the fire on Breen Line around 5 p.m.

The body was found in the car after the fire was out.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages and there is not believed to be any risk to public safety.

The victim has not yet been identified.