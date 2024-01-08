Body found after cemetery shed caught fire in Woodstock, N.B.
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Jacob Moore
Police and fire crews discovered a body after a shed caught fire in Woodstock, N.B., early Monday morning.
The Woodstock Police Force responded to a shed fire at the Methodist Cemetery property on Cemetery Street around 6:30 a.m., according to a Monday news release.
After the Woodstock Fire Department extinguished the fire, a body was found in the burned structure.
The Woodstock Police Force is working with the coroner's office, fire crews, the RCMP K-9 team, and a forensics team on the investigation to determine the cause and source of the fire.
Police are asking anyone with information on this incident or video footage from the area to come forward. People are being asked to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.
