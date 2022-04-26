Body found after fire at Surrey homeless camp: RCMP
CTVNewsVancouver.ca Reporter
Alyse Kotyk
Surrey Mounties say a body was found after a fire at a homeless camp was extinguished early Monday morning.
In an update on the incident Tuesday, the RCMP said it was told by Surrey Fire Service a person was found dead after a blaze on 120 Street near 88 Avenue. The report was made to Mounties at about 7:30 a.m. Monday.
Officers secured the area and an investigation is underway alongside the BC Coroners Service and fire crews.
Police said the person hasn't been identified. Police didn't indicate how extensive the damage was from the fire or whether anyone else was injured.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.
