Police say a body has been found inside an Innisfil house after a fire destroyed the home Wednesday.

Fire Chief Jim Kay said when crews arrived at the home on 2nd Line near Dempsey Street, the fire was well involved, and heavy smoke filled the structure.

Kay said they were uncertain if the man who lived in the house was inside at the time of the fire.

According to the fire chief, firefighters couldn't immediately get inside the house to look for the man because of the unsafe conditions.

Kay said the extensive damage made it challenging to comb through the structure that was destroyed by the blaze.

The body was discovered several hours later after the fire was brought under control. The identity of the victim has not been released. An autopsy is scheduled.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office has been called to investigate.