Body found after house fire in Nanoose Bay, B.C.


One person is dead after an early morning house fire Wednesday in Nanoose Bay, B.C.

Firefighters and the Oceanside RCMP responded to the home in the 2200-block of Northwest Bay Road around 5 a.m.

First responders were told that one resident was likely still inside the home, which was by then fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters located the body of a resident inside the home once the fire was extinguished, the Oceanside RCMP said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

Investigators have ruled out criminality as a cause of the blaze.

The source of the fire is still under investigation by the RCMP, in conjunction with the fire commissioner and the coroners service.

