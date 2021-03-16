Ottawa police have closed a section of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway to investigate the discovery of a body.

Police said in a tweet that a passerby found the body Tuesday afternoon. It is unclear if foul play was involved in the person's death. The coroner's office is attending the scene.

No other information was made immediately available.

The parkway is closed eastbound from Parkdale Avenue to Booth Street for the investigation.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.

