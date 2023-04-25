iHeartRadio

Body found at Orillia's waterfront: OPP


An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is stationed at Orillia's waterfront near Centennial Drive on Tues., April 25, 2023. (CTV News/Alessandra Carneiro)

Provincial police are investigating the discovery of a body in Orillia near the waterfront.

The details are limited at this time, but police say the body was found near Centennial Drive near the port late Tuesday morning.

Any information regarding the deceased was not immediately available.

Police ask the public to stay clear of the area for the investigation.

OPP Const. Brett Boniface said more information would be provided when possible.

