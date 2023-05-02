Body found at Windsor house fire prompts investigation by arson and major crime units

Windsor police have launched an investigation after a body was found at the scene of a house fire in east Windsor.

Officers responded to reports of a working fire at a 2529 Chandler Road on Monday around 11:30 p.m.

Members of Windsor Fire and Rescue Services also attended and extinguished the fire.

During the course of the investigation, police say a body was found inside the residence.

“When officers got there, they were alerted by Windsor fire that there was a deceased person inside the residence at that time,” Windsor Police Service Const. Bianca Jackson said.

The Arson Unit and Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and it is unclear whether the person found inside died as a result of the fire, or beforehand.

“So all of those things are being investigated, which is why our major crimes and arson unit are teaming up on this to do a full investigation to find out whether there was foul play, or whether it was an accidental fire,” Jackson said.

Officers canvassed the neighbourhood over the course of the day, speaking with neighbours and searching for answers.

“There's going to be have a heavy police presence in the area but of course you know that we're doing everything that we can to investigate the situation and make sure that we have uncovered everything,” Jackson said.

Investigators are seeking witnesses as well as video surveillance or dashcam footage taken in the area around the time of the incident.

“Sometimes, you may think that what you saw or heard wasn't relevant to the case, but it's good to let officers know and then they can either eliminate that from their investigation,” Jackson said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830, or the Arson Unit ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.