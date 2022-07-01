Body found in Assiniboine River: RCMP

Officers with the Manitoba RCMP have confirmed that a body was found in the Assiniboine River on Thursday.

Around 1 p.m., RCMP and the Brandon Police Service responded to a report of a body in the river, near Dinsdale Park in Brandon.

When officers got to the scene, the body was recovered from the river.

At this time, police do not know the identity of the deceased, and an autopsy will be conducted.

RCMP officers will provide more information on the incident once it becomes available.