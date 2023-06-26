Body found in burned car in northeast Edmonton

A dead person was found in a vehicle on fire in northeast Edmonton Sunday evening.

Police were called to the intersection of 66 Street and 153 Avenue around 9:45 p.m.

"The investigation is very preliminary, thus no further details are available, at this time," Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Scott Pattison told CTV News Edmonton in an email.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived at the scene, police tape was strung up around the intersection and a tarp had been laid over the person and part of the vehicle in the westbound lane.

The scene was cleaned up by early Monday morning.

A Starbucks employee told CTV News Edmonton they saw the wreckage while bicycling home from work.

"The further along the road I get, the more I realize there's a bunch of cars backed up... As I get by, there's this completely charred vehicle way up the road. [It's] clear why they've closed down the road and everyone's standing around waiting for things to open up again and just kind of looking at this tragedy that's occurred," Tobi Stockburger recalled.

"I didn't want to get too good a look because if there is a person inside; that's not really something I think I want to see. But as I'm driving by, I glance in – it's hard not to look at something like that. So I glance in and there is what looks to be like a person in the front seat."

Stockburger did not see a second vehicle at the scene when he passed by it.

Pattison said more information would be released as it was confirmed.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Lampa