Body found in burning vehicle Friday morning, police seeking security footage

A body was found in a burning vehicle in northeast Edmonton in the early hours Friday.

Around 12:30 a.m., police were called to help firefighters with a burning vehicle near 146 Avenue and 25 Street.

A dead male was found inside the vehicle after the fire had been put out.

The death is being investigated by homicide detectives.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Detectives are asking anyone in the area with security, doorbell or dash cameras to check their footage for suspicious activity.

Anyone with information or footage of the incident can contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.