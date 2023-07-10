Body found in burnt SUV on abandoned property in Strathcona County

RCMP Major Crimes is investigating after a body was found in a burned vehicle in Strathcona County on Sunday.

Police were called to an abandoned property at Range Road 233 and Township Road 514 around 2:15 a.m.

They found a blue 2005 Chrysler Pacifica on fire.

Firefighters put out the fire and found a body in the vehicle.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday in Edmonton.

Police say the Chrysler was reported stolen to the Edmonton Police Service on June 16 from the area of 118 Avenue and 92 Street.

They're looking for anyone who may have seen the vehicle/Chrysler between June 16 and July 9. It has the Alberta plate CNC 1444.

Investigators are also looking for anyone who drove on Ellerslie Road SW (Township Road 514) between 34 Street SW and Range Road 232 on Sunday between 1 and 2:30 a.m. and might have dashcam video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7744 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is the third time a body has been found in a burned vehicle in the Edmonton area over the last three weeks.

On June 25, a body was found after a vehicle fire at 66 Street and 153 Avenue in Edmonton.

EPS said the death was non-criminal.

RCMP Major Crimes arealso investigating after human remains were found in a burned vehicle at Range Road 230 and Township Road 554 in Sturgeon County on June 26.

Police are calling that death "targeted."