iHeartRadio

Body found in Calgary's Bow River near Zoo Bridge


A body was pulled from the Bow River on Friday near Calgary's Zoo Bridge off northeast Memorial Drive.

A body was pulled from the Bow River on Friday near Calgary's Zoo Bridge off northeast Memorial Drive.

Police say they were called in by the fire department in the afternoon, following up on reports of a person dead in the water.

EMS also confirm an individual was found deceased.

Investigation is ongoing.

There are currently no details available about the identity, age or gender of the person.

Additional details will be added to this story as they become available...

12