Body found in Espanola identified as 53-year-old missing man

Ontario Provincial Police confirmed the identity of the body found in a wooded area of Espanola -- 73 kilometres west of Sudbury -- on Tuesday morning.

The body of 53-year-old Glenn Carmen Ward, of Espanola, was found in the bush off Queensway Avenue, the same street where he was last seen walking looking very distraught and confused on Dec. 9.

"Foul play has been ruled out," OPP said.

Officers have been investigating his disappearance since Jan. 10.

He was wearing a red bomber jacket and carrying a black duffel bag when he went missing.

"No further details will be released at this time," OPP said.

"OPP would like to extend their condolences to the family and a thank you to the public for their assistance."