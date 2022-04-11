iHeartRadio

Body found in Grand River in Cambridge, death not considered suspicious

Police officers and forensic investigators are seen on the bank of the Grand River in Cambridge on April 11, 2022. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

Waterloo regional police report a deceased man has been found in the Grand River in Cambridge.

Police say the death is not considered suspicious at this time.

The body was found in the area of Augusta Street and Water Street North. There was an increased police presence in the area on Monday as officials investigated.

