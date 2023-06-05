Body found in Kelowna: RCMP

A man was found dead in Kelowna on Sunday, RCMP say.

Just before 8 a.m., Mounties say they responded to a report of the body in the area of McCulloch Road at Myra Forest Service Road.

Several officers arrived at the rural location and closed-off the area to prevent traffic while they investigated, according to RCMP, and the scene has since been re-opened.

The body has not been identified and the investigation remains ongoing, with the BC Coroners Service involved.

“There is no concern for public safety in relation to this incident,” police said in a news release.