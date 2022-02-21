Body found in Keremeos, 'criminality' suspected: RCMP
Police are investigating after a man's body was found inside a home in Keremeos, B.C., over the weekend.
Members of the Southeast District Major Crimes Unit were called to a home on 9th Avenue in the village in B.C.'s Southern Interior late Sunday night, the RCMP said in a news release the next day.
It had been reported that a man inside the house near Boundary Road was "unresponsive," and when emergency crews arrived, he was declared dead.
In a brief statement, the RCMP said "criminality" is suspected in his death, but Mounties did not say what led them to that conclusion.
They said his death appears to be isolated, meaning there is no risk to the general public, and that it is not tied to other ongoing investigations.
No further details, including any identifying information about the man, have been provided as of Monday afternoon.
