Body found in Lake Erie

OPP are following up on a report of human remains found in the waters of Lake Erie in Long Point.

Around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday OPP were notified that the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton and Canadian Coast Guard found a body in the water near the tip of Long Point while they were doing training exercises.

The unidentified person was brought back to shore and described as a white man, 5'9” to 5'10” tall, weighing approximately 160 to 180 lbs with brown hair.

According to police, the man was wearing a grey hoody with a "RED MTN" logo of the front of the sweater that is blue, black and grey in colour.

The man was also wearing jeans and black hiking-style running shoes/boots.A post-mortem examination has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing and police say updates will be provided when new information becomes available.