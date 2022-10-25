Body found in Lethbridge County, RCMP say
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
Coaldale RCMP say officers are investigating after a body was located in Lethbridge County on Monday afternoon.
Police were called to the scene, near Range Road 225 and Township Road 92, at about 5 p.m. on Oct. 24, for reports of human remains.
Officials would not say anything about the identity or gender of the victim, but added an autopsy is scheduled to take place on Oct. 26 in Calgary.
The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes unit has taken over the investigation.
Further details are expected in the coming days.
