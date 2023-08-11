Body found in north Edmonton home, homicide detectives investigating
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Karyn Mulcahy
The Edmonton Police Service homicide unit is investigating after the body of a female was found in a home in the area of 123 Street and 128 Avenue.
Police were called to the home by Edmonton Fire Rescue Services around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday after firefighters found the body.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m.
Investigators are looking for security or dashcam video from the area from the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
