Body found in Northern Bruce Peninsula identified as Toronto woman; Shelburne man charged

Police identified the woman found dead in a wooded area in Northern Bruce Peninsula as a 36-year-old from Toronto.

Grey Bruce OPP says Christina Yadram's body was discovered on Sunday afternoon near Scugog Lane, prompting a police investigation.

The following day, a 32-year-old Shelburne, Ont., man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators have not said if the victim and suspect knew each other but did say they believe this to be an "isolated incident."

The accused remains in police custody with a court appearance scheduled for Oct. 22.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.