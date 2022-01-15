Body found in northwest Calgary neighbourhood, homicide unit investigating

Calgary police are investigating after a body was found in the Thorncliffe community Saturday.

Around 2:30 p.m., CPS was called to the 6100 block of Thornaby Way Northwest. When they arrived, officers found the body of a man in a detached garage.

“The deceased male is not known to the occupants of the residence and we continue to investigate the events that led up to his death,” said CPS in a news release.

Officers are working to identify the man, who is believed to be in his late twenties to early thirties. The death is considered to be “suspicious,” added police.

An autopsy is scheduled for Jan. 17. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.