Body found in parked vehicle on Eastwood street
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
A man's body was found in a parked vehicle in northeast Edmonton on Thursday and police are calling the circumstances suspicious.
Homicide detectives have taken over the file.
According to police, they found the dead man while attending a call about an impaired driver near 120 Avenue and 82 Street.
The unlocked vehicle was covered in snow and "appeared to be abandoned," Edmonton Police Service said. Officers found the body inside.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Dec. 21.
Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
