Body found in Pitt Meadows field; homicide investigators looking into cause

Homicide investigators were in Pitt Meadows over the weekend after a woman's body was found in a field.

In a news release Monday, Mounties said officers were called shortly after 12:30 p.m. Sunday after a female body was found in a field along Old Dewdney Trunk Road near McKechnie Road.

Officers said it "was not immediately apparent" how the woman died, so the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in.

No new details were given Monday, but Mounties said "police do not believe this is related to any Lower Mainland gang conflict."

Roads were temporarily closed in the area and the investigation is ongoing. BC Coroners' Service is also involved to determine how the woman died.

IHIT said it's currently waiting on the results of the autopsy.

"We want to emphasize that the cause and manner of death will be determined once an autopsy has been conducted," IHIT Cpl. Tim Pierotti said in a statement.

Also working on the case is the Conservation Officer Service, as officials believe the woman's remains may have been moved or disturbed by an animal, possibly a black bear.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Conservation Officer Service has issued a warning for anyone walking or picking berries in the area," IHIT said.

Members of the public are asked by conservation officers to avoid the area entirely if possible, and to immediately report any black bear sightings.

The service's predator attack team specialists will be working on the case, as well as other members.