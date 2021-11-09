Body found in Powassan, no foul play suspected

The body of an 82-year-old man was found in a ditch off a road in Powassan, and Ontario Provincial Police say it is not being deemed suspicious.

Police received a call around 9:20 a.m. Monday about a body found off Pinetree Road, which runs parallel to Highway 11 to the east.

Staff Sgt. Carolle Dionne told CTV News several resources were deployed, including the forensic identification and crime units, along with drones that were used to observe the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Dionne said foul play is not suspected and suicide has been ruled out.