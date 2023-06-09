Body found in Rocky View County; RCMP investigating

Mounties in Rocky View County are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found near a rural intersection on Friday morning.

Airdrie Rural RCMP say the discovery was made around 8:30 a.m. near Range Road 284 and Township Road 264.

The intersection remained closed to traffic on Friday afternoon to accommodate investigators, and police say locals can expect police officers as well as further traffic interruptions in the area over the coming days.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Meanwhile, anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP directly at 403-945-7267 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, p3tips.com or through the P3 Tips app.