Body found in Saint John River, police investigating
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Natalie Lombard
Police in Saint John, N.B., are investigating after a body was found in the Saint John River Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to a report around 1 p.m. that said a body had been found in the river by fishermen.
Once emergency crews were at the scene, police say they confirmed the person was dead.
A forensic team and the coroner were also called to the scene.
Police say an autopsy will be conducted.
The Saint John Police Force’s Major Crime Unit is investigating in cooperation with the Coroner’s Office.
Police have not said if foul play is suspected.
