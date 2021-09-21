Body found in Smiths Falls, Ont.

Smiths Falls police say officers are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area on William Street West.

In a release, police said a citizen found the body at around 4:30 p.m. Monday while cycling in the area.

Police warn there will be a large presence in the area for the investigation, which initially included local officers, the OPP and the coroner's office. The public is asked to stay away.

Smiths Falls police said the discovery may be linked to a missing person report from July 2021.

OPP officers left the scene shortly before 1 p.m. Smiths Falls police continue to investigate.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Nate Vandermeer.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.