Body found in south east London

London police say a body has been found in an open field.

Just after 8:30 a.m. on Friday, police were called to the area of Wellington Road and Commissioners Road east after receiving a 9-1-1 call.

When officers got there, a person was found and police say they were deceased.

The investigation is in its early stages and is being handled by the Major Crime Section.

The public is asked to avoid the area while police remain on the scene.