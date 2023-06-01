iHeartRadio

Body found in South Point Douglas


Police tape blocks off the area as officers investigate in the 100 block of Henry Avenue.

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a body was found on Wednesday night near an Indigenous gathering place in South Point Douglas.

The investigation began late on Wednesday night when officers responded to the 100 block of Henry Avenue after a female’s body was found near Thunderbird House.

Police are still working to determine the cause of her death.

Officers said it’s still early in the investigation and they would not share any other details.

