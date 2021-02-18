An investigation is underway after a body was found in Carburn Park in southeast Calgary Thursday afternoon.

EMS confirm to CTV News they were called to the area, near Deerfoot Trail, at about 3 p.m.

Officials say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Calgary police tell CTV News they were called to the area for reports of a missing person.

When they arrived, they found a vehicle with footprints leading away from it towards the river, as well as two dogs running free.

One of the animals was in the water and needed to be rescued with the assistance of the Calgary Fire Department's Aquatic Rescue Team.

The missing person was later found in the Bow River near Glenmore Trail.

There are no details about what happened to the victim.

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…