Body found in suitcase next to dumpster in southwest Calgary, homicide unit investigating
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
Calgary police are investigating a suspicious death in the Manchester Industrial area.
Officers were called to the parking lot at a business complex in the 5500 block of 1A Street S.W. on Tuesday around 3 p.m. after a body was found in a suitcase beside the dumpster by someone working in the area, CTV has learned.
The death has been deemed suspicious and the homicide unit is assisting with the investigation.
Officers could still be seen in the area on Wednesday, with yellow police tape cordoning off part of the parking lot, including a dumpster.
Police are in the process of notifying next of kin and say an autopsy will be completed by Thursday.
