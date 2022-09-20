Body found in Summerside pond not suspicious in nature: London police
The death of an individual found in an east London, Ont. pond on Monday is not suspicious in nature, London police say on Tuesday.
According to a press release from the London Police Service, the deceased person found in a pond in London, Ont.’s Summerside neighbourhood on Monday afternoon is confirmed to be an adult man, but no other details regarding his identity have been revealed.
Police also say the man’s death does not appear to be suspicious in nature.
The investigation is in its early stages, and members of the Major Crime Section are assisting the chief coroner.
Shortly after 12:20 p.m. on Monday, police were alerted to the area of Jackson Road and Evans Boulevard after receiving a 9-1-1 call from a resident walking through the neighbourhood who reported seeing what appeared to be a body in the pond.
Upon police arrival, the individual was found to be deceased.
The cause of death remains unknown at this time.
The investigation continues.
