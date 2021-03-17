Chatham-Kent police have identified the man who was found in the Thames River Monday, police do not believe his death to be suspicious.

A post-mortem was conducted in London Tuesday. The man has been identified as 46-year-old Terry Want who was last seen on Oct. 23, 2020 in Chatham.

“Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service offer their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Want,” a news release issued Wednesday said.

Police responded to the report of a human body in the river along Grande River Line in Dover Township Monday morning. The body was discovered by a resident who alerted police.

The body was recovered from the river with the help of Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services.

Police say they continue to work with the coroner’s office, however, his death is not believed to be suspicious.