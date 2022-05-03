Body found in Toronto was located in construction site dumpster: police

Toronto police say a body found at a construction site in Rosedale yesterday was located in a dumpster.

On Monday, police responded to a call at a construction site in the Castle Frank Road and Dale Avenue area, at around 4:45 p.m.

Police say a person was located in a dumpster and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death has not yet been determined and police say the circumstances appear to be suspicious.

“Right now I can't confirm the gender, the age of this body that was located. We will hopefully get more information pending the outcome of the autopsy,” Const. Laura Brabant told CP24 Tuesday morning.

The homicide and missing persons unit is monitoring the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).