Body found inside vacant home in Birch Grove: Cape Breton police

Cape Breton Regional Police say a body has been found inside a home in Birch Grove, N.S.

Officers were called to the boarded-up home on Grove Street Monday morning.

According to neighbours, the home has been vacant for more than a year.

The community of Birch Grove is in a rural area, about a 20-minute drive from Sydney, N.S.

"It's really disheartening when something like this happens," said James Edwards, a Cape Breton Regional Municipality councillor.

"This is a sleepy little community. It's very quiet and neighbours know everybody here."

Police say the body has been sent to the province's medical examiner to determine the exact cause of death and the identity of the individual.

According to police, the death is not considered suspicious and there’s no cause for concern in the community.