Body found in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside; homicide investigation underway

Police in Vancouver say the city's 15th homicide of the year is under investigation after a body was found in the Downtown Eastside Thursday.

In a news release Friday, police said 43-year-old Joshua Hough was found dead in his suite near Main and East Cordova streets. Hough lived in a social housing complex and the building's staff found his body in the morning.

Police gave few details about their investigation except to say its ongoing and one person was arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 604-717-2500.