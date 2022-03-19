Body found in vehicle in Kamloops considered suspicious, RCMP say
Police in Kamloops say the discovery of a body inside a vehicle in the city on Thursday is considered suspicious.
Kamloops RCMP said in a statement Friday that they had been called to the 1600 block of Monterey Place around 10 p.m. the night before. Google Maps indicates the block is a short cul-de-sac off of Hillside Drive in the city's west.
Mounties said the call that brought them there was "a suspicious occurrence report." Officers found the deceased person when they arrived.
“Police are waiting on the results of an autopsy to confirm the victim’s identity,” said Staff Sgt. Todd Wiebe, of the Kamloops RCMP Serious Crime Unit, in the statement.
“More information will be released to help further the investigation as it becomes available.”
The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the suspicious death, police said, adding that anyone with information should call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2022-8565.
